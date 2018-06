US movie director Spike Lee is seen during the New York Knicks pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (L) shakes hands with Marvin Bagley III picked number two by the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (L) shakes hands with Deandre Ayton picked number one by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft pose together before the start of the draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Bahamian center Deandre Ayton on Thursday was selected as the first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns, in the 2018 NBA draft held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ayton, a 19-year-old center from the University of Arizona who averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds last season, became the first player from the Bahamas to be chosen as No.1 pick in the history of the NBA draft, and will likely sign an $8.2 million rookie contract with the Suns.