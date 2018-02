Gareth Bale during his team's training session at Valdebebas sport facilities in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday revealed that physical issues had been keeping Welsh forward Gareth Bale on the sidelines recently.

Zidane insisted that he was counting on all players, including Bale, who missed three out of Real's last four matches.