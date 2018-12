SD Huesca's striker Juan Camilo Hernandez 'Cucho' celebrates the equalizer goal against Valencia CF during their La Liga soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

Valencia CF's midfielder Dani Parejo (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against SD Huesca during their La Liga soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

Valencia CF's Italian defender Cristiano Piccini (C) celebrates his goal against SD Huesca during their La Liga soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Valencia's Italian defender Cristiano Piccini scored a last-minute goal to award his side a 2-1 home victory over Huesca in a La Liga match-day 17 contest held at the Mestalla stadium Sunday.

Piccini scored the winner on a left-footed shot in the third minute of the second-half stoppage time to break the 1-1 tie after Spanish midfielder Dani Parejo had opened the scoring for the Bats 25 minutes into the game and Colombian forward Cucho Hernández netted the equalizer after the break.