France's Pierre Gasly will drive for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing as of 2019, officially pairing up with Dutchman Max Verstappen, the Formula 1 team informed on Monday.

Gasly, 22, is part of Red Bull F1 sister team Toro Rosso since last year's Malaysia Grand Prix and has already made a name for himself this season, taking fourth place in Bahrain and finishing another two races in the top 10.