French cyclist Thibaut Pinot has won stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.
The Groupama-FDJ team rider, Pinot, completed the 117.5 km stage from Tarbes to Tourmalet Bareges in a total time of three hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.
France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama Fdj team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117,5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama Fdj team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama Fdj team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
French President Emmanuel Macron applauds a rider crossing the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Tarbes and Tourmalet Bareges, in Tourmalet Bareges on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEFF PACHOUD
The pack of riders in action during the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
The pack of riders in action during the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117,5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
The pack of riders in action during the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117,5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
French cyclist Thibaut Pinot has won stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.
The Groupama-FDJ team rider, Pinot, completed the 117.5 km stage from Tarbes to Tourmalet Bareges in a total time of three hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.