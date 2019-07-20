France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama Fdj team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117,5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France's Thibaut Pinot of Groupama Fdj team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron applauds a rider crossing the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Tarbes and Tourmalet Bareges, in Tourmalet Bareges on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEFF PACHOUD

The pack of riders in action during the 14th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5km between Tarbes and Col du Tourmalet, France, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

