British cyclist and overall leader Simon Yates (L) of Mitchelton team greets Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team prior to the start of the 19th stage of La Vuelta cycling race, over 154.4km route between Lleida and Andorra Naturlandia, in Lleida, northeastern Spain, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot, of Groupama - FDJ, celebrates after winning the 19 stage of La Vuelta cycling race, a 154,4 km route between Lleida in Catalonia and Naturlandia in Andorra, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won Friday's 19th stage of the Vuelta a España, as Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) of the United Kingdom extended his overall lead.

Pinot crossed the finish line of the 154.4km (95.9mi) stage five seconds ahead of Yates and 13 seconds faster than Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL-Jumbo).