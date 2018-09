Overall race leader British rider Simon Yates (2-R) of Mitchelton Scott, and Spaniards Luis Angel Mate of Cofidis team (2L), Alejandro Valverde of Movistar team (R) and Miguel Angel Lopez (L) of Astana Pro Team wait for the start of the 15th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour, over 178.2 km from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga, Spain, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

French rider Thibaut Pinot of Groupama FDJ team celebrates winning the 15th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour, over 178.2 km from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga, Spain, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

French cyclist Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) won stage 15 of the Vuelta a España road race on Sunday, while Simon Yates of Britain (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the overall leader's red jersey after finishing third.

Pinot came from behind to cross the mountaintop finish all alone in front, clocking in a time of five hours, one minute and 49 seconds on the challenging 178.2-kilometer stage from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga in northern Spain.