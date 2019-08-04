Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado crosses the finish line on Aug. 4, 2019, winning the gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado came out of nowhere on Sunday to win the gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The 24-year-old Pintado finished in first place with a time of 1:21:51.