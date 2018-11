Jorge Luis Pinto poses during his presentation as the new coach of Millonarios, in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Jorge Luis Pinto (L) poses with Millonarios Futbol Club President Enrique Camacho during his presentation as the team's new coach, in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Veteran Colombia coach Jorge Luis Pinto said here Wednesday that he turned down offers from abroad to return to Millonarios, where he began his coaching career 34 years ago, because of the winning tradition of the Bogota club.

"The Millonarios shirt encourages everybody. I received offers from several clubs and various national teams, but I wanted to stay close and wear a jersey with which I can win, and that jersey is the Millonarios'," he told reporters.