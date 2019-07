Jorge Luis Pinto poses for photographers during his introduction as manager of Millonarios FC on Nov. 14, 2018, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/Leonardo Muñoz

Jorge Luis Pinto, who has been at the helm of the national squads of Honduras, Costa Rica and Colombia, said Sunday he had no plans to leave Colombian club Millonarios to coach the Panamanian national soccer team.

"Many thanks to the Panamanian Soccer Federation (Fepafut) for the offer to coach Panama, I appreciate the confidence in me, but I will continue with Millonarios," Pinto said in a Twitter post.