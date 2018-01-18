Barcelona FC's Gerard Pique speaks during a press conference a day ahead of their International Champions Cup match against Manchester United, at FedEx Field in Hyattsville, Maryland, USA, July 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/LG MILLER

Spaniard defender Gerard Pique reached an agreement to extend his contract with Barcelona until June 2018, the Catalan club announced on Thursday.

The contract increased the buyout clause to 500 million euros ($612 million).