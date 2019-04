FC Barcelona's soccer player as well as founder and president of the Kosmos company, Gerard Pique, reacts during a press conference held to present a sponsorship of MoraBanc for FC Andorra soccer club, in Andorra la Vella, April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Galindo

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Friday refused to comment on Atletico Madrid Diego Costa's eight-match ban.

During a presentation of his new business FC Andorra, Pique was asked for his opinion on the penalty Costa received after he was sent off during Saturday's La Liga match.