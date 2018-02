RCD Espanyol's striker Gerard Moreno celebrates after scoring a goal during his team's Spanish First Division match against FC Barcelona at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Sergi Darder during their Spanish First Division match at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during his team's Spanish First Division match against Espanyol Barcelona at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Barcelona defender Girard Pique scored a late goal Sunday to lead his team to a 1-1 away draw against Espanyol in the 22nd round of La Liga play.

Gerard Moreno got Espanyol on the scoreboard 66 minutes into the match, while Pique scored the equalizer with eight minutes to go before the second-half stoppage time, keeping Barça undefeated in La Liga.