Barcelona defender Gerard Pique tells a press conference this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, that he will never again play with Spain's national soccer squad, despite the selection beginning a new stage with his former coach with Barcelona, Luis Enrique Martinez. EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said this Saturday that he will never again play with Spain's national soccer squad, despite the selection beginning a new stage with his former coach with Barcelona, Luis Enrique Martinez.

"I spoke with Luis Enrique one or two weeks ago. He called me and I told him I had taken that decision some time ago and that it was a decision I had thought about a lot," he told a press conference before the Spanish Super Cup final that on Sunday will pit Barca against Sevilla.