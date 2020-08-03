Pirelli has launched an investigation into the tyre failures suffered by Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz Jr during the British Grand Prix, Formula 1’s tyre supplier told reporters.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas having a flat tyre during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 02 August 2020.EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein / Pool
SWinner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts on the podium after the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 02 August 2020.EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein / Pool
Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 02 August 2020.EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein / Pool
