The non-finalized remodeling works of the Madrid’s Aquatics Center as presented by Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) during an aquatics forum on Monday at Efe’s headquarters in Madrid, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RFEN

The Madrid’s Aquatics Center planification map as presented by Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) during an aquatics forum on Monday at Efe’s headquarters in Madrid, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RFEN

The head of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN), Fernando Carpena (C), beside the director of EFE Deportes (Sports), Luis Villarejo (L), and Joaquin Pujol (R), the chairman of the Facilities Committee of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), during an aquatics forum on Monday at Efe’s headquarters in Madrid, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Ollana

Spanish swimming officials are seeking to revive Madrid’s Aquatics Center, a project that was abandoned when the city failed to win the right to host the Olympic Games.

“We have a unique and historic opportunity that can mark the future of the aquatic sports, Madrid’s Aquatics Center,” Fernando Carpena, head of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN), said during an aquatics forum on Monday at Efe’s headquarters in Madrid.