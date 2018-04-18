Luis Roberto Clemente (left) and Vela Zabala, son and widow, respectively, of Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente unveil a commemorative plaque that honors the late athlete's humanitarian and sporting legacy during a ceremony on April 18, 2018, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

A plaque in honor of Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente was unveiled on April 18, 2018, in a ceremony in San Juan in which members of his family, representatives of Major League Baseball (MLB) and of the government of the United States commonwealth and current and former players from the Caribbean island participated. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

A plaque in honor of Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente was unveiled Wednesday in a ceremony here in which members of his family, representatives of Major League Baseball (MLB) and of the government of the United States commonwealth and current and former players from the Caribbean island participated.

Clemente's widow, Vera Zabala - accompanied by two of their three children, Luis Roberto and Roberto Enrique - told EFE after the ceremony at a San Juan hotel that this latest posthumous honor recognized the player's empathy with those in need.