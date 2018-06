Swedish coach Janne Andersson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F soccer match between Mexico and Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Sweden coach Janne Andersson said Wednesday he was happy with the 3-0 victory against Mexico and the Swedish national team's qualification for the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sweden, the leader of Group F, did a fantastic job, Andersson said.