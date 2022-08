A 23 August 2022 photo of a vehicle belonging to a player for struggling Bolivian first-division soccer club Blooming that was vandalized by apparently disgruntled fans at the club's headquarters in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

A group of apparently disgruntled fans on Tuesday invaded the practice pitch and attacked players for struggling Bolivian first-division soccer club Blooming before vandalizing nearly a score of vehicles.

The incident occurred at the club's headquarters in the eastern city of Santa Cruz just minutes after the introduction of new head coach Victor Hugo "Tucho" Antelo, whose predecessor, Argentina's Nestor Clausen, had been fired after just nine days.