America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin (L) makes a play for the ball against Toluca's Osvaldo Gonzalez (R) during the Liga MX match played on Nov. 3, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Agustin Marchesin, who plays goalkeeper for Liga MX club America, said he was excited to have been picked for the roster of the Argentine national team, which will play Mexico in a friendly.

"It's big to return to the national team, it's always an honor for any player to wear the colors of his country and especially this time since we're going to play Mexico, where I have my job and live. This makes it doubly special because my dream begins again," Marchesin told reporters Saturday.