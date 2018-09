Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy said that replacing Gabriel Gomez will be challenging in this week's friendly against Venezuela, adding that his experience with his club will allow him to rise to the occasion.

"Professor Gary (Stempel) has entrusted me with playing this match as a midfielder," Godoy said following the team's practice on Saturday. "It will be hard to fill the position left by "Gavilan" Gomez. I think it will be hard, but we will try to make it work."