PlayStation celebrates 25 years of existence at the Moche XL Esports videogame event in Lisbon, Portugal, 15 November 2019. FE/Nacho Ballesteros

PlayStation celebrates 25 years of existence at the Moche XL Esports videogame event in Lisbon, Portugal, 15 November 2019. FE/Nacho Ballesteros

Gamers celebrate 25 years of PlayStation at Moche XL Esports in Lisbon.

Some video game fans came dressed as their favorite characters and others wore t-shirts with images of the different electronic games at the event in the Portuguese capital, which will be held until Sunday.