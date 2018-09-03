Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, ranked No. 8, on Sunday became the first female player to qualify for the US Open quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, New York, defeating 6-4, 6-4 Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the 18th seed.

Pliskova, who made it to the US Open final in 2016 but lost to Germany's Angelique Kerber, will now face off against the winner of the duel between local favorite Serena Williams, the 16th seed, and Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, who had knocked off Romania's No. 1 Simona Halep, thus eliminating her in the first round of play.