The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, ranked No. 8, on Sunday became the first female player to qualify for the US Open quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, New York, defeating 6-4, 6-4 Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the 18th seed.
Pliskova, who made it to the US Open final in 2016 but lost to Germany's Angelique Kerber, will now face off against the winner of the duel between local favorite Serena Williams, the 16th seed, and Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, who had knocked off Romania's No. 1 Simona Halep, thus eliminating her in the first round of play.