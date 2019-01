Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Madison Brengle of the United States during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Madison Brengle of the United States in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Madison Brengle of the United States during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova advanced into the third round of the Australian Open after beating unseeded American Madison Brengle, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 in a rain-delayed match on Thursday.

Pliskova started a set down on the scoreboard against Brengle, who is ranked 89th in the world, after a delayed beginning to Day 4.