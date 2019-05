Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic kisses her trophy after defeating Johanna Konta of Britain in their women's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Karolina Pliskova clinched the 2019 Italian Open title on Sunday after slamming Johanna Konta a straight-set defeat.

Pliskova, who earned her second title this season after her 2019 Australian Open victory, needed one hour and 25 minutes to defeat Konta 6-3, 6-4 and win her first ever trophy at the Foro Italico.