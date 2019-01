Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action during her round four women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts during the match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played her best tennis to beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and move into the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday.

Muguruza, seeded 18th and who came to the match after a solid week in which she picked up wins against Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom and Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky, could only stay afloat early in the first set when she broke her 7th-seed opponent for the only time.