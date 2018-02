Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action during her second-round match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday beat Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships round of 16.

World No. 27 Suarez won the first set, forcing world No. 5 Pliskova to fight back for nearly two hours, eventually pulling off her fourth win against Suarez in seven encounters.