Harriet Dart of Great Britain returns to Karolina Pliskova of Poland during their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

World No. 8 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Monday defeated Harriet Dart of the United Kingdom 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 6-1 in the first round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Pliskova, 26, advanced to the second round of the grass-court Grand Slam event for the seventh time in her career after playing for two hours and six minutes against her wildcard opponent, ranked world No. 154.