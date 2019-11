Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action during her round robin match against Sofia Kenin of USA at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action during her round robin match against Simona Halep of Romania at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action during her round robin match against Simona Halep of Romania at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her round robin match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates after winning her round robin match against Simona Halep of Romania at the WTA Finals 2019 tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Romanian Simona Halep to reach the semifinal at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen on Friday.

No.2 seed Pliskova bagged the last spot in the final four with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 victory over reigning Wimbledon champion Halep.