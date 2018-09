Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their singles final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Karolina Pliskova (L) of the Czech Republic is congratulated by her father Radek Plisek (R) after winning her singles final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic kisses the trophy after winning her singles final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their singles final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic won an upset victory over Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-4, 6-4 to win the Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo, putting an end to Osaka's 10-match winning streak.

Pliskova, world No. 8, claimed her 11th career trophy and her second this season after beating the current US Open champion, world No. 7, in 63 minutes.