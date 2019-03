Simona Halep of Romania reacts during a time out in play against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women's semifinals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their women's semifinals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their semifinals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, seeded fifth, defeated second seed Simona Halep of Romania 7-5, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

The win means Pliskova, a former world number one, has reached the final of the tournament for the first time in her career.