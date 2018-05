Karolina Pliskova serves against Victoria Azarenka in a second round match in the Madrid Open on Monday, May 7, at Caja Magica stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Victoria Azarenka hits a return against Karolina Pliskova during a second round match at the Madrid Open on Monday, May 7, at the Caja Magica stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Karolina Pliskova delivers a backhand return against Victoria Azarenka during a Madrid Open second round match on Monday, May 7, at Caja Magica stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martín

Sixth-ranked Karolina Pliskova defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 here to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career.

The Czech player needed two hours and eight minutes to get past Azarenka, who put up a harder fight than many expected given that her last appearance on clay was nearly two years ago.