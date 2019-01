Serena Williams of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference after being defeated by Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles quarter final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic speaks to the media after defeating Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles quarter final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova said recovering from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat Serena Williams (16) in their quarter final match at the Australian Open on Wednesday was the best comeback of her career.

The Czech won six games in a row to take the final set 7-5 and set up a semifinal against Japan's Naomi Osaka (4).