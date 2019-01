Karolina Pliskova (L) of Czech Republic and Serena Williams (R) of USA meet at the net after their women's singles quarter-final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

In a stunning comeback, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinal of the Australian Open on Wednesday by beating Serena Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

The Czech world No. 7 recovered from 5-1 down and four match points in the final set to edge past the American grand slam star and world No. 16 in two hours and 10 minutes.