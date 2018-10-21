Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Sunday stunned fifth-seeded defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-2, 6-3 in a clash between former world No. 1s in the White Group of the WTA Finals, the eight-player, season-ending event held in Singapore.
Wearing a bandage on her right calf, Pliskova held her serve throughout the 92-minute match to take revenge for her 2017 WTA finals defeat in the same stage, narrowing her career head-to-head deficit against Wozniacki to 6-4.