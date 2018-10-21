Karolina Pliskova (R) of the Czech Republic shakes hands with Caroline Wozniacki (L) of Denmark after winning their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Sunday stunned fifth-seeded defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-2, 6-3 in a clash between former world No. 1s in the White Group of the WTA Finals, the eight-player, season-ending event held in Singapore.

Wearing a bandage on her right calf, Pliskova held her serve throughout the 92-minute match to take revenge for her 2017 WTA finals defeat in the same stage, narrowing her career head-to-head deficit against Wozniacki to 6-4.