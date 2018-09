Sofia Kenin of the United States hits a forehand during her US Open third-round match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic stretches for a forehand during her US Open third-round match against Sofia Kenin of the United States in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Sofia Kenin of the United States hits a serve to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during US Open third-round action in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates her US Open third-round victory over Sofia Kenin of the United States in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Eighth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova has advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory over feisty American Sofia Kenin, clinching the win in the wee hours of Saturday.

Pliskova used her strong serve to get out of difficult situations throughout the contest, saving four of the five break points she faced in the first set and seven out of eight in the second set.