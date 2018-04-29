The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova clinched the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday after defeating the United States' wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
This was Pliskova's first title of 2018 and the tenth of her career.
Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States during their final match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH
Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH
CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during their final match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH
