Mauricio Pochettino, currently a bookmakers' favorite to take over the reins at Real Madrid following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, said he was very happy to be at Tottenham Hotspur, where he recently renewed his contract, but did not rule out a potential move in the future.

The Argentine was promoting his new biography in Barcelona when questions inevitably turned to the rumors currently circulating in the world of soccer that either he, or Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp, would consider a move to the Spanish capital to take on the daunting task of leading Real Madrid, which under Zidane secured three consecutive Champions League titles.