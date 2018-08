Manchester United and French national team superstar Paul Pogba's girlfriend, Maria Zulay Salaues, watches the France-Uruguay World Cup quarter-final match on July 6, 2018, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT/File

Manchester United and French national team superstar Paul Pogba has been officially invited to visit the eastern Bolivian town of Robore, where his girlfriend's family lives.

In a letter dated Aug. 21, Mayor Ivan Quezada urges the 25-year-old French midfielder to soak in the "recognition, admiration and affection" of the local residents.