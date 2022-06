Poland's Karol Swiderski (L) celebrates after scoring against Wales during the UEFA Nations League match in Wroclaw, Poland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Maciej Kulczynski POLAND OUT

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (L) battles Matthew Smith of Wales during the UEFA Nations League match in Wroclaw, Poland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Maciej Kulczynski POLAND OUT

Jonny Williams of Wales celebrates after scoring against Poland during the UEFA Nations League match in Wroclaw, Poland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Maciej Kulczynski POLAND OUT

Poland scored twice in the last 20 minutes to edge Wales 2-1 Wednesday in the opening match of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

With the victory, the Poles take the early lead in Group 4 of League A, the top tier in the competition, pending the Belgium-Netherlands clash on Friday.