Poland's Piotr Zielinski (L) and Chile's Diego Valdes battle during an international friendly on Friday, June in Poznan, Poland. EFE-EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT

Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski (L) tries to avoid a challenge by Sebastian Vegas during an international friendly on Friday, June 8, in Poznan, Poland. EFE-EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (No. 9) scores a goal against Chile during an international friendly on Friday, June 8, in Poznan, Poland. EFE-EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT

Poland played to a 2-2 draw with Chile here Friday in the Poles' first friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The hosts built a 2-0 lead in front of some 42,000 fans at Poznan's INEA stadium, but Chile, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, battled back.