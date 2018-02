Kamil Stoch of Poland in action during the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Kamil Stoch of Poland gets airborne during the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

(L-R) Silver medal winner Andreas Wellinger of Germany, gold medal winner Kamil Stoch of Poland and bronze medal winner Robert Johansson of Norway pose during the venue ceremony following the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Kamil Stoch of Poland soars through the sky during the Men's Large Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch won his second straight Winter Olympic gold in the Men's Large Hill Individual competition, beating out Germany's Andreas Wellinger here in Saturday's final.

Four years after winning the ski-jumping individual double (Large Hill and Normal Hill) at the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the 30-year-old Stoch captured his third Olympic title with a score of 285.7 points over two rounds in the final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium in PyeongChang.