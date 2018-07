New head coach of Poland's national soccer team, Jerzy Brzeczek, reacts during his presentation at the national stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Piotr Nowak POLAND OUT

Polish Football Association (PZPN) President Zbigniew Boniek (R) and new head coach of Poland's national soccer team, Jerzy Brzeczek (L), react during the presentation at the national stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Piotr Nowak POLAND OUT

The Polish national soccer team's new coach Jerzy Brzeczek said on Monday that he plans to take a step-by-step approach to rebuilding the squad with younger players.

Brzeczek, 47, did confirm that his nearly 30-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski would remain as team captain.