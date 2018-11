Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland waves to fans after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their women's singles semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska announced on Wednesday her retirement due to physical problems.

In her career, Radwanska, 29, was second in the WTA world rankings and was a women's single finalist in 2012 at Wimbledon, where she lost of the Serena Williams of the United States.