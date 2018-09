Maurice Torres of Puerto Rico in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship match between Puerto Rico and Poland, in Varna, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Poland's players react during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship match between Puerto Rico and Poland, in Varna, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Fans of Poland cheer for their team during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship match between Puerto Rico and Poland, in Varna, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Poland on Thursday here defeated Puerto Rico 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 to claim its second group round win in as many matches at the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The Polish team overwhelmed Puerto Rico earning 10 blocks and 11 aces, compared to three and zero, respectively.