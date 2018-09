Polish players Michal Kubiak (L) and Artur Szalpuk (R) in action during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship final between Brazil and Poland in Turin, Italy, 30 September 2018, a match that Poland won 3-0. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Poland's coach, Vital Heynen (C), gives instructions to his players during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship final between Brazil and Poland in Turin, Italy, 30 September 2018, a match that Poland won 3-0. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Poland's Artur Szalpuk (R) in action against Brazil's Bruno Mossa Rezende (L) during the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship final between Brazil and Poland in Turin, Italy, 30 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Poland reestablished itself on Sunday as the men's world volleyball champion, downing Brazil - which had won the gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics - in the final at the Pala Alpitour arena in Turin, Italy, 3-0 (28-26, 25-20 and 25-23).

It was the Poles' third Men's World Volleyball Championship, having earlier won in 2014 in their homeland and in 1974 in Mexico.