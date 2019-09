A helicopter overflies the area surrounding the site where the car of Spanish Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa was found two days earlier in Cercedilla, Madrid, Spain, 03 September 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

A map is seen during the search of Spanish Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa at the site where her car was found three days earlier in Cercedilla, Madrid, Spain, 04 September 2019. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Volunteers and Civil Guard resume the search of Spanish Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa at the site where her car was found two days earlier in Cercedilla, Madrid, Spain, 04 September 2019. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spanish Civil Guards in Cercedilla, Madrid, Spain, after the body of Spanish Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa was found nearby 04 September 2019. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

A picture taken in an unknown location shows Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, 17 December 2014. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

The body of missing Spanish former Olympic skier Blanca Fernández Ochoa has been found in a mountainous area north of Madrid, police said on Wednesday.

The former alpine skier, who won bronze at the 1992 Winter Olympics, was reported missing on 24 August.