A policeman cordons off the Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen, The Netherlands, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIESE VEENSTRA

The surrounding of the Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen, The Netherlands, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIESE VEENSTRA

A soccer stadium in the Netherlands was set to reopen after it was put on lockdown on Wednesday while authorities searched the area over an alleged bomb threat, Dutch police said.

The Abe Lenstra Stadion, home to SC Heerenveen, was the target of an alleged attack, according to police.