The financial vice president of Spain's soccer federation was arrested on Tuesday when police raided the ruling body's regional offices in Catalonia as part of an investigation into the alleged disappearance of an estimated 45 million euros ($51 million), sources linked to the investigation told EFE.

Andreu Subies, who was hand-picked to run the financial department of the sport's body by the federation's current president, Luis Rubiales, was one of two persons arrested, the sources told EFE.