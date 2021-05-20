Atlético Madrid or Real Madrid will be crowned the champions of Spain this weekend in a final crunch day of fixtures, prompting authorities in the capital to shore up police presence in anticipation of crowds of fans.
Atlético de Madrid's team bus arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium ahead of the LaLiga match against Osasuna on 16 May 2021, Madrid, Spain. EFE/Javier López
